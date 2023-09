OYO's growth 'incredibly strong', can't give timeline for IPO: Troy Alstead

Want to be a one-stop debt solution for renewable energy: REC chairman

Would like to see 10-12% of funding met by public deposits: CEO, LIC HF

Bond inclusion benefits will play out in the long term: SBI MF CIO

Genpact is investing up to $600 million over 3 years in AI: CEO Tyagarajan

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

Axis Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 40.5% YoY, gross NPAs down to 1.96%

Max Financial Services zooms 6% as over 10 mn shares change hands

MFSL up 12%; hits 52-wk high on Axis Bank buying balance stake in Max Life

Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?

Max Life Insurance will look into the possibility of reverse merger with parent Max Financial Services after Axis Bank’s capital infusion, says managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO)

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com