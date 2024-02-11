Banks are catching up with fintech companies: BlackSoil co-founder

Set up in 2016, BlackSoil is an alternative credit platform with a book of Rs 3,550 crore. Its exposure includes Ideaforge, OYO, and Yatra. ANKUR BANSAL, co-founder and director of BlackSoil, feels that fintech will see a shakeout even as regulations bring in more clarity enabling the sector to grow. Bansal spoke with Raghu Mohan. Edited excerpts from a video interview:



What is your sense of the funding winter and outlook for 2024?

The funding winter is a reality, and it is part of the natural cycle. The outlook for 2024 suggests a cautious approach to performance across the ecosystem.