Bosch plans to double India exports by 2030, says Guruprasad Mudlapur

With over 39,000 employees and 18 manufacturing centres in India, German major Bosch India is the big boy of the global auto components business. Guruprasad Mudlapur, president of the Bosch group in India and managing director (MD) of Bosch Ltd, talks to Surajeet Das Gupta in a video interview about the company’s strategy and challenges in India. Edited excerpts:

As a global company, where do you see India’s place in the auto sector?

I think we are quite good in terms of manufacturing competitiveness. In terms of technology, we still need to catch up on several of the new electric