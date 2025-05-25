BPSL issue one-off, will weigh opportunities on merit: JSW Steel's Acharya

JSW Steel’s performance in Q4FY25 reflects an improved pricing environment and increased volumes. In an audio interview, JSW Steel Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jayant Acharya, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that the company is on track with its expansion plans and will look at acquisition opportunities that make strategic sense. Edited excerpts:

The acquisition of BPSL has seen many twists and turns. There was attachment of assets by the ED and finally the Supreme Court (SC) order rejecting your resolution plan and ordering liquidation. As an investor, would this deter you from bidding for IBC assets?

This is