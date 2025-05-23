Friday, May 23, 2025 | 07:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JSW Steel Q4 FY25 results: Net profit rises 15.7% to ₹1,503 crore

JSW Steel Q4 FY25 results: Net profit rises 15.7% to ₹1,503 crore

JSW Steel posts 15.7 per cent YoY rise in Q4FY25 profit to ₹1,503 crore on better margins and lower coking coal costs, but FY25 profit drops 60 per cent

JSW’s consolidated capital expenditure during Q4FY25 was ₹3,719 crore, while total capex for FY25 stood at ₹14,656 crore. | Photo: Company website

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

JSW Steel on Friday reported a 15.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,503 crore in the January–March quarter (Q4FY25), supported by lower coking coal prices and improved margins. In the corresponding period last year, the flagship firm of the Sajjan Jindal group had recorded a net profit of ₹1,299 crore.
  However, the Q4FY25 net profit fell short of the Bloomberg consensus estimate of ₹1,608 crore.
 
Consolidated total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹44,819 crore, down 3.1 per cent Y-o-Y, primarily due to lower realisations. This was marginally above the Bloomberg consensus estimate of ₹44,720 crore.
 
 
Sequentially, revenue rose 8.3 per cent, and net profit surged 109.6 per cent.
 
The company’s consolidated crude steel production for the quarter stood at 7.63 million tonnes (mt), up 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 12 per cent Y-o-Y. Steel sales stood at 7.49 mt, up 12 per cent Q-o-Q and 11 per cent Y-o-Y.

JSW Steel said it achieved consolidated annual production of 27.79 mt and sales of 26.45 mt in FY25, meeting its revised volume guidance announced in Q3FY25. 
 
For the full year FY25, consolidated revenue was ₹168,824 crore, down 3.5 per cent. Net profit for the year stood at ₹3,504 crore, a decline of 60.2 per cent.
 
For FY26, the company has projected crude steel production and sales volumes of 30.50 mt and 29.20 mt, respectively.
 
JSW’s consolidated capital expenditure during Q4FY25 was ₹3,719 crore, while total capex for FY25 stood at ₹14,656 crore.
 
Net debt as of 31 March 2025 stood at ₹76,563 crore, down ₹4,358 crore from 31 December 2024. The company attributed the reduction to healthy cash generation, working capital release, and calibrated capital expenditure.
 
The board on Friday approved the raising of long-term funds amounting to ₹19,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) and non-convertible debenture (NCD) issuances. It also recommended a dividend of ₹2.80 per equity share.
 
On the outlook, JSW said further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and a shift in monetary policy stance from neutral to accommodative are expected. This, along with strong government capital expenditure, bodes well for private capex in FY26, it added.

Topics : JSW steel Q4 Results steel production

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

