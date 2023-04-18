close

'Brokerage rates in India are among the lowest, need re-evaluation'

Ravi Kumar says float income generated by the industry is indeed facing challenges and brokerage rates could edge higher

Ravi Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Upstox
Ravi Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Upstox

Regulatory changes for the broking industry have been rigorous but will make it stronger in the long run, says Ravi Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Upstox, a Mumbai-based, Ratan Tata-backed brokerage. In an interview with Sundar Sethuraman, Kumar says float income generated by the industry is indeed facing challenges and brokerage rates could edge higher. Edited excerpts:
Active clients have declined for the ninth consecutive month. What is the reason? Will this continue?
 
The decline in active retail clients can be attributed to heightened market volatility, which often causes investors to hesitate before participating in equity markets. The drop in active retail clients is a cyclical occurrence. As the markets have been relatively flat in recent months, investment activities have been subdued. However, investors tend to return once markets begin trending upward.
First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

