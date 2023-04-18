'Brokerage rates in India are among the lowest, need re-evaluation'

In this section

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

At TCS, CEO is the first among equals, says Krithi Krithivasan

Once we make a job offer, we honour it: TCS outgoing CEO & MD Gopinathan

Hyundai Mobis develops world's first rollable display for vehicles

'Green hydrogen being a solution to everything a far-fetched idea'

Sebi extends one-time stock option settlement scheme by two months

Brokerages see margin expansion at auto firms as outlook turns positive

With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move

Discount brokers take giant strides; now account for 57% of active clients

Regulatory changes for the broking industry have been rigorous but will make it stronger in the long run, says, co-founder and CEO of Upstox, a Mumbai-based, Ratan Tata-backed brokerage. In an interview with, Kumar says float income generated by the industry is indeed facing challenges and brokerage rates could edge higher.

The decline in active retail clients can be attributed to heightened market volatility, which often causes investors to hesitate before participating in equity markets. The drop in active retail clients is a cyclical occurrence. As the markets have been relatively flat in recent months, investment activities have been subdued. However, investors tend to return once markets begin trending upward.

Ravi Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Upstox

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com