Not impacted by banking crisis, BFSI vertical still growing: LTIMindtree MD

Clients prioritising cash preservation and delaying the start of new projects may lead to soft growth in Q1 of FY24 for LTIMindtree. However, it aspires to achieve double-digit revenue growth in financial year 2024, says Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) in an interview with Sourabh Lele. Edited excerpts:
Revenue from operations grew only marginally in Q4. Is there any deferment from the deals signed in previous quarters amid the changing economic environment?
We can call it a delayed start, that's what we have witnessed. There is a delay in decision making, which is causing a delayed start. It is something that happened in Q4 as well. And, I think the impact of some of this delay will be felt in Q1 as well. Last year, around this time, when we were talking about deals, it was mostly transformation deals. This year, we are talking about many cost-
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
LTIMindtree down 2%; sheds 9% in four days after market debut
L&T Infotech and Mindtree receives approval for merger from NCLT
Stocks to Watch: Fusion MicroFinance, Srei, IRCTC, Apollo Tyres, LTI, Paytm
LTIMindtree Q4 results: PAT up 0.5% YoY, dividend at Rs 40 per share
L&T Infotech, Mindtree extend fall ahead of merger, down up to 7% in 3 days
There are no plans to charge subscription for IPL: Viacom18's Anil Jayaraj
Uncertainties significant, but order book at record high: Coforge CEO
'We will be EPS-accretive soon', says GCPL MD & CEO Sudhir Sitapati
Regulatory environment is getting a lot stringent: Deloitte SA chairperson
Razorpay launches payment reconciliation for buyers, sellers on ONDC
LTI Mindtree
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y