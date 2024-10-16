Committed to long term investment in India: Sembcorp Industries' Nithyanand

Singapore headquartered Sembcorp Industries is the largest foreign renewable energy (RE) player in India with 5 gigawatt (Gw) of operational solar and wind power capacity. It started out by acquiring several key RE assets in India and went on to participate in government tenders. The company is widening its ambit to hybrid RE and green ammonia production. In an interaction with Shreya Jai in New Delhi, A Nithyanand, chief executive officer (CEO), renewables business (India), Sembcorp Industries, shares the company’s plans in India. Edited excerpts:





Sembcorp has been one of the few global independent power producers (IPPs)