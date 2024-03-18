Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Correction cleared some smallcap froth, but largecaps still better placed'

Investors with a high-risk appetite and under-allocation to smallcaps may consider increasing exposure to companies that have experienced stock price corrections, says Harish Krishnan

Harish Krishnan, Co-CIO & Head-Equity, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
Premium

Harish Krishnan, Co-CIO & Head-Equity, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Abhishek Kumar
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 12:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

While the risk/reward remains favourable in the largecap space, investors with a high-risk appetite and under-allocation to smallcaps may consider increasing exposure to companies that have experienced stock price corrections, says HARISH KRISHNAN, co-chief investment officer and head of equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (AMC). In an email exchange with Abhishek Kumar, Krishnan notes that the AMC remains bullish on domestic-oriented businesses. Edited excerpts:

Has the recent correction in smallcap stocks brought valuation comfort? Which sectors within the smallcap space are most attractive right now?
 
Smallcap indices have corrected by almost 12 per cent from their

Also Read

Aditya Birla Capital rallies 6% on plans to merge Aditya Birla Finance

See greater comfort in largecaps compared to small and midcaps: UTI AMC CIO

AMC shares scale 52-week highs; HDFC, Nippon, Aditya Birla rally up to 5%

Grasim enters paint biz with Birla Opus, aims Rs 10k cr revenue in 3 years

Isro set to place Aditya-L1 in final orbit tomorrow. All you need to know

Enough safeguards in place for domestic industry in EV space: R C Bhargava

Expansion, AI campus, green hydrogen plans on cards for Linde in India: CEO

Hindenburg allowed us to refocus on our core businesses: Karan Adani

Have achieved full compliance with RBI requirements: IIFL Fin's A K Purwar

Shut OLX Auto due to focus on profitable growth: CarTrade's Aneesha Menon

Topics : Midcap smallcap stocks Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC UTI Asset Management Company IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 12:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon