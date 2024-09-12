Evaluating 2 extremes for EV launch in 2025: BYD India's Rajeev Chauhan

BYD India, the Indian subsidiary of the Chinese automaker, aims to double its sales volumes annually starting in 2025, says Rajeev Chauhan, head of electric passenger (EV) vehicles, in an interview with Deepak Patel. To achieve this, the company plans to launch an electric sport utility vehicle (SUV), targeting either of the two extreme price segments — Rs 20-25 lakh and Rs 40-50 lakh — and is also considering a plug-in hybrid. Edited excerpts:

What kind of growth in sales volumes are you expecting this year?

Last year, we sold 2,500 EVs. We are the only