Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / Evaluating 2 extremes for EV launch in 2025: BYD India's Rajeev Chauhan

Evaluating 2 extremes for EV launch in 2025: BYD India's Rajeev Chauhan

BYD plans to expand its sales touchpoints, aiming to double their number within the next 6 to 8 months, Rajeev Chauhan said

Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business, BYD India
Premium

Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business, BYD India

Deepak Patel
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BYD India, the Indian subsidiary of the Chinese automaker, aims to double its sales volumes annually starting in 2025, says Rajeev Chauhan, head of electric passenger (EV) vehicles, in an interview with Deepak Patel. To achieve this, the company plans to launch an electric sport utility vehicle (SUV), targeting either of the two extreme price segments — Rs 20-25 lakh and Rs 40-50 lakh — and is also considering a plug-in hybrid. Edited excerpts: 


What kind of growth in sales volumes are you expecting this year? 

Last year, we sold 2,500 EVs. We are the only

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon