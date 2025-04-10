Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 06:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Crazy not to enter India if you're operating in Asia: Kopi Kenangan

Crazy not to enter India if you're operating in Asia: Kopi Kenangan

In India, we'll price our beverages starting at ₹99 for an espresso and ₹129 for an Americano, going up to ₹329, said Sanjay Mohta, vice-president and general manager, India, Kenangan Coffee

Edward Tirtanata, Sanjay Mohta
Premium

Edward Tirtanata (Right), co-founder and group CEO of Kenangan Brands and Sanjay Mohta (Left), Vice President & General Manager, India, Kenangan Coffee

Sharleen Dsouza
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 6:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kopi Kenangan, Indonesia’s largest coffee chain, is set to enter India and plans to add 50 stores over the next three years. In an online interview, EDWARD TIRTANATA, cofounder and group chief executive officer of Kenangan Brands, and SANJAY MOHTA, vice-president and general manager, India, Kenangan Coffee, spoke to Sharleen D’Souza on positioning the brand as an affordable option. Edited excerpts:
 
Why are you looking to enter India at this juncture? 
Edward Tirtanata: If you don't aim at India — especially if you're primarily operating in Asia — it would be crazy not to enter, because India has the largest
Topics : Coffee Q&A

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon