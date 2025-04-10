Crazy not to enter India if you're operating in Asia: Kopi Kenangan

Kopi Kenangan, Indonesia’s largest coffee chain, is set to enter India and plans to add 50 stores over the next three years. In an online interview, EDWARD TIRTANATA, cofounder and group chief executive officer of Kenangan Brands, and SANJAY MOHTA, vice-president and general manager, India, Kenangan Coffee, spoke to Sharleen D’Souza on positioning the brand as an affordable option. Edited excerpts:

Why are you looking to enter India at this juncture?

Edward Tirtanata: If you don't aim at India — especially if you're primarily operating in Asia — it would be crazy not to enter, because India has the largest