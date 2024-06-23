Current valuations offer no safety net for negative surprises: Axis AMC CIO

Heading into the Budget, the government enjoys more flexibility than ever, buoyed by revenue growth and significant past capital expenditure (capex), according to ASHISH GUPTA, chief investment officer at Axis Asset Management Company (AMC). In an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, Gupta emphasises the advantages of maintaining the current pace of capex. Edited excerpts:

Now that the elections are over, what do you make of the market?



Despite election uncertainty being a major point of discussion, it did not majorly impact market performance. The market continues its upward trajectory. One trend that may reverse is the