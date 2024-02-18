Domestic market is sufficient to absorb all our capacity: Abhyuday Jindal

Abhyuday Jindal, managing director (MD), Jindal Stainless , in an interview with Ishita Ayan Dutt in Kolkata, says the company’s strategy is to focus on the domestic market as weak international markets coupled with the Red Sea conflict has been impacting exports. Edited excerpts:





The UK and Japan have officially slipped into recession. How do you see it impacting exports, which have been battling weak demand in international markets?

Exports have not recovered in the last one year. We had hoped for some recovery this quarter but Europe is still impacted because of the two wars that are happening.