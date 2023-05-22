Domestic sales up 17%, but exports dip 25% in 2023: Yamaha Motor chief

Yamaha Motor India's domestic sales are likely to surge by about 17 per cent to 650,000 units in 2023 due to high demand for its premium vehicles, said its Chairman Eishin Chihana on Wednesday.
However, the company's exports are expected to fall by 20-25 per cent in 2023 due to high inflation and weak local currencies in key markets in the Indian subcontinent, Africa, and South America, he added.
"Last year, Yamaha exported 300,000 units, its highest ever. This year, we were again targeting to export 300,000 units. However, like other Indian companies, we are seeing difficulties in other countries (export markets)," Chihana told Business Standard in an interview.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or