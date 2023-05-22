close

Domestic sales up 17%, but exports dip 25% in 2023: Yamaha Motor chief

High inflation, weak local currencies in key markets in Indian subcontinent, Africa, and South America take toll on global shipments

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Yamaha
Eishin Chihana

Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
Yamaha Motor India's domestic sales are likely to surge by about 17 per cent to 650,000 units in 2023 due to high demand for its premium vehicles, said its Chairman Eishin Chihana on Wednesday.
However, the company's exports are expected to fall by 20-25 per cent in 2023 due to high inflation and weak local currencies in key markets in the Indian subcontinent, Africa, and South America, he added.
"Last year, Yamaha exported 300,000 units, its highest ever. This year, we were again targeting to export 300,000 units. However, like other Indian companies, we are seeing difficulties in other countries (export markets)," Chihana told Business Standard in an interview.
First Published: May 22 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

