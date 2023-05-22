Domestic sales up 17%, but exports dip 25% in 2023: Yamaha Motor chief

"Last year, Yamaha exported 300,000 units, its highest ever. This year, we were again targeting to export 300,000 units. However, like other Indian companies, we are seeing difficulties in other countries (export markets)," Chihana told Business Standard in an interview.

However, the company's exports are expected to fall by 20-25 per cent in 2023 due to high inflation and weak local currencies in key markets in the Indian subcontinent, Africa, and South America, he added.