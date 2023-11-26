Don't see India turning into a duopoly market: Air India CEO & MD Wilson

Inducting an aircraft every six days on average over the next 18 months — that seems to be at the centre of Air India’s transformation. Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson spoke to Deepak Patel and Nivedita Mookerji in Gurugram on how the aviation industry in India is at the cusp of change, while ruling out a duopoly scenario. Edited excerpts:

How difficult is it to steer an integration involving four airlines (Air India and Vistara; Air Asia and Air India Express)?

There’s no example in the aviation history that’s quite this complex. But we have a number of things in our favour. This is an aspirational India with the desire to be on the world stage