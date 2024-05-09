Draft infra norms good for industry: UCO Bank MD & CEO Ashwani Kumar

After the financial fraud in November 2023, the public-sector UCO Bank is revamping its information technology (IT) infrastructure with an investment to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer ASHWANI KUMAR of the state-owned lender tells Harsh Kumar over the phone. They also discuss the latest quarterly results and expansion plans of the bank. Edited excerpts:

What are your views on the draft infrastructure financing guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India?

If you ask me, it’s good for the industry. With these projects completed on time and since these are only draft guidelines, suggestions have