Business Standard

Sunday, January 19, 2025 | 11:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / E2w space has matured, our entry not late: Suzuki Motorcycle India

E2w space has matured, our entry not late: Suzuki Motorcycle India

The initial demand for electric scooters was given a fillip by the subsidy under the central government's FAME scheme

Suzuki
Premium

Devashish Handa, executive vice-president (sales, marketing, and after-sales) at Suzuki Motorcycle India. (File Image)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Suzuki Motorcycle India, which unveiled its first electric scooter -- the e-Access -- at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, has stressed that it is not late to enter the electric two-wheeler market. The company believes the segment has only now reached the right stage of maturity, with customers prioritising safety, reliability, and performance — areas in which Suzuki claims to excel. 
 
In 2024, 1.148 million electric scooters were sold in India, marking a 33.48 per cent year-on-year growth. Ola Electric, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy, and Hero MotoCorp emerged as the top players in the segment, according
Topics : Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India Auto makers Cars

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon