E2w space has matured, our entry not late: Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle India, which unveiled its first electric scooter -- the e-Access -- at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, has stressed that it is not late to enter the electric two-wheeler market. The company believes the segment has only now reached the right stage of maturity, with customers prioritising safety, reliability, and performance — areas in which Suzuki claims to excel.

In 2024, 1.148 million electric scooters were sold in India, marking a 33.48 per cent year-on-year growth. Ola Electric, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy, and Hero MotoCorp emerged as the top players in the segment, according