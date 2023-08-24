Edelweiss was never a passive debt AMC, says MD & CEO Radhika Gupta

India has second largest number of anime fans after China: Brady McCollum

Don't see a major worry: Adani Cement CEO on any price war expected

'Swiggy's return on investment for tech initiatives pretty massive'

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Charts suggest up to 15% rally in select AMC shares

Govt may deal a tax blow to debt mutual funds; AMC stocks under pressure

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

The change in tax structure for debt funds in April was expected to be a big blow to Edelweiss Asset Management Company, considering its strong presence in the debt space, especially in passives as at the end of the 2022-23 financial year (FY23), passive debt schemes accounted for 69 per cent of its total assets under management (AUM), driven largely by Bharat Bond funds. However, Radhika Gupta, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF) believes that the tax change also had some positive implications for the fund house. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, she says that the AMC&rsqu

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com