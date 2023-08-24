Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Edelweiss was never a passive debt AMC, says MD & CEO Radhika Gupta

Radhika Gupta believes the tax change also had some positive implications for the fund house

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Premium

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Abhishek Kumar
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 8:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The change in tax structure for debt funds in April was expected to be a big blow to Edelweiss Asset Management Company, considering its strong presence in the debt space, especially in passives as at the end of the 2022-23 financial year (FY23), passive debt schemes accounted for 69 per cent of its total assets under management (AUM), driven largely by Bharat Bond funds. However, Radhika Gupta, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF) believes that the tax change also had some positive implications for the fund house. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, she says that the AMC&rsqu

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

Govt may deal a tax blow to debt mutual funds; AMC stocks under pressure

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Charts suggest up to 15% rally in select AMC shares

Witnessing strong govt spend, confidence from private capex: ABB India

Indian stories ready to hit global stage: Netflix India's Monika Shergill

'Swiggy's return on investment for tech initiatives pretty massive'

Don't see a major worry: Adani Cement CEO on any price war expected

India has second largest number of anime fans after China: Brady McCollum

Topics : Edelweiss Global Wealth and Asset Management Mutual Funds industry

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon