Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / ENGIE pursuing organic growth for India renewables portfolio: Group CEO

ENGIE pursuing organic growth for India renewables portfolio: Group CEO

India is expected to have a fair share of the €22-25 billion in investments the firm has planned over a three-year period between 2023 and 2025

Catherin Macgregor, Group CEO and board member, ENGIE
Premium

Catherine Macgregor, Group CEO and board member, ENGIE

S Dinakar Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CATHERINE MACGREGOR, group chief executive officer and board member of French utility company ENGIE, spoke to S DINAKAR on energy transition and the firm’s plans for India and the world. India contributes around 25 per cent to ENGIE’s global renewable development portfolio on an annual basis between 2022 and 2025 and then 20 per cent per year from 2026 to 2030. MacGregor, an engineer by training from the elite Ecole Centrale of Paris who spent 23 years at oil field services company Schlumberger, declined to comment on actual investments into India. But based on the country’s contribution
Topics : energy sector Power Sector Renewables markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon