ENGIE pursuing organic growth for India renewables portfolio: Group CEO

CATHERINE MACGREGOR, group chief executive officer and board member of French utility company ENGIE, spoke to S DINAKAR on energy transition and the firm’s plans for India and the world. India contributes around 25 per cent to ENGIE’s global renewable development portfolio on an annual basis between 2022 and 2025 and then 20 per cent per year from 2026 to 2030. MacGregor, an engineer by training from the elite Ecole Centrale of Paris who spent 23 years at oil field services company Schlumberger, declined to comment on actual investments into India. But based on the country’s contribution