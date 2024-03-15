Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Enough safeguards in place for domestic industry in EV space: R C Bhargava

R C Bhargava tells that we support any scheme of the government that encourages new investment and new technology to come into the country, and that is what we hope will happen

R C Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki
Premium

R C Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki

Surajeet Das Gupta
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has ensured adequate protection for the domestic automobile industry in the new electric vehicle policy that provides duty concessions to global players setting up manufacturing units in India, says Maruti Suzuki India’s Chairman R C Bhargava in a telephonic conversation with Surajeet Das Gupta. Edited excerpts:


Do you have any concerns about the government allowing carmakers like Tesla to import their cars having a CIF (cost, insurance and freight) value of $35,000 and above at a lower 15 per cent duty, provided they invest $500 million to set up a manufacturing plant within three years? 
 
I am very clear

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Q3FY24 result: Net profit rises 33% to Rs 3,206.8 crore

Maruti's first EV with a range of 550 km set to be launched by March 2025

Maruti Suzuki's total sales dip in December; exports in 2023 all-time-high

Maruti eyeing bigger pie of global car market, aims to 3X exports by 2030

Suzuki Motor's stake in Maruti Suzuki to rise to 58.19% from 56.48%

Expansion, AI campus, green hydrogen plans on cards for Linde in India: CEO

Hindenburg allowed us to refocus on our core businesses: Karan Adani

Have achieved full compliance with RBI requirements: IIFL Fin's A K Purwar

Shut OLX Auto due to focus on profitable growth: CarTrade's Aneesha Menon

Why PVR INOX MD Ajay Bijli thinks leading a 3D life is the key to wellness

Topics : Domestic industry Electric Vehicles R C Bhargava Maruti Suzuki

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon