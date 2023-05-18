EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

In this section

First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:04 PM IST

ONGC to invest $7 bn to reverse dip in oil & gas production: Sushma Rawat

Semiconductor chip prices are up 50%: Bajaj Auto EV head Eric Vas

Doors not shut for funding airlines; strong players creditworthy: BoB CEO

Valuation discomfort not as acute as it was 6 months ago: Prashant Khemka

Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance?

Weak volumes may contract Bajaj Auto's Q3 revenues up to 13% QoQ: Analysts

Will low exports pause the rally in auto stocks?

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Bajaj Auto Managing Directortellsin an e-mail interview that the FAME II subsidy is a flawed strategy. Edited excerpts:

In my 30+ years at Bajaj I've witnessed engine technology change from the simple 2-stroke single cylinder carburetted air-cooled era to sophisticated 4- stroke fuel-injected, multi-valve, multi-spark, multi-cylinder, liquid-cooled engines. I’ve simultaneously witnessed emission regulations go from non- existent to BS6 which is on a par with Euro 5, the world’s best.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com