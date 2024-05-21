Business Standard
Expect formulations biz to outpace API biz: Biocon Group CEO Peter Bains

Peter Bains discusses their efforts to gain market share in key regions, the impact of lower active pharmaceutical ingredient prices, and growth plans for biosimilars and generics

PETER BAINS, group chief executive officer of Biocon
PETER BAINS, group chief executive officer of Biocon

Aneeka Chatterjee
5 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 11:36 PM IST
Biocon delves into the evolving dynamics of the biosimilar market, with a focus on its strategies and outlook for 2024-25 (FY25). PETER BAINS, group chief executive officer of Biocon, in a video interview with Aneeka Chatterjee, discusses their efforts to gain market share in key regions, the impact of lower active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) prices, and growth plans for biosimilars and generics. He also highlights Biocon’s strategic partnerships, debt reduction plans, and the expected recovery in their contract research business. Edited excerpts:

Biosimilar earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin reverted to 24 per cent despite high transition
First Published: May 21 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

