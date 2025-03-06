Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 06:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Expect India to keep doing well irrespective of geopolitics: GIC execs

Kim and Sood says they are bullish on infrastructure, consumer, technology, and healthcare sectors, and see opportunities in Indian despite global uncertainties

GIC CEO Lim Chow Kiat (left) with Pankaj Sood, head of India and Africa, PE | Picture: Company
GIC CEO Lim Chow Kiat (left) with Pankaj Sood, head of India and Africa, PE | Picture: Company

Jaden Mathew PaulDev Chatterjee Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, which started investing in India over 30 years ago, marks 15 years of its on-ground presence in the country. Lim Chow Kiat, chief executive officer (CEO) and Pankaj Sood, head of direct investments, India & Africa, private equity and head of India office, discuss their investment approach, sectoral bets, and why they see India as a long-term growth market despite the current market meltdown. In an interaction with Jaden Mathew Paul and Dev Chatterjee in Mumbai, Lim and Sood say they are bullish on infrastructure, consumer, technology, and healthcare sectors, and see opportunities in India
