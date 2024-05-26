Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Expect to roll out products from Chennai plant by 2nd half of 2024: Cisco

India is among the top ten markets for Cisco globally and with the new manufacturing plant in Chennai, the country is gaining even more prominence

Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC
Premium

Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 3:08 PM IST
India is among the top ten markets for Cisco globally and with the new manufacturing plant in Chennai, the country is gaining even more prominence. Daisy Chittilapilly, president, Cisco India and SAARC, talks about the Chennai plant, the SMB segment, and the technology-spending environment in an interview with Ayushman Baruah in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts:

Where is India in Cisco’s growth story now?
 
We have 15,500 direct employees in India. Then, we also have people working for Cisco exclusively through our partners. So, roughly we are about 30,000 in total, combining the direct and indirect employment. Manufacturing is expected
Topics : Cisco SAARC Chennai Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon