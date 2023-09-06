Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

Exploring govt partnerships in generative AI space: Google Cloud India MD

We are working with one of the state governments, to help them with population immunization and vaccination programmes based on the data available

Bikram Singh Bedi, Google Cloud
Premium

Bikram Singh Bedi, Google Cloud

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Google Cloud is exploring the possibility of working with the Indian government to help it in its vision of 'Make AI in India' and ‘Make AI work for India', said

Also Read

India suffering high cybersecurity skill gap, 40k open positions: Report

Google Search's generative AI experience: What it is and how it works

Google Bard: What we know so far about generative AI chatbot in the works

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work

Our LPs say it is a great time to invest: Fireside Ventures co-founder

If next Indian unicorn wants to set up biz in Dubai, we will help: Badri

This will be the best Diwali we've ever had: Amazon's Russell Grandinetti

JSW to invest Rs 18,000 crore to expand cement business: Parth Jindal

Broking platform is completion of financial services strategy: PhonePe CTO

Topics : Google Cloud artifical intelligence artificial intelligence and robotics cybersecurity

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon