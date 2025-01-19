Exports will be key driver, growing at rate of 25% every qtr: MRF V-C & MD

Chennai-based MRF, one of the largest tyre manufacturers in India, is among the most expensive stocks in the country. Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Arun Mammen talks to Shine Jacob during the ongoing Bharat Mobility in New Delhi, about the company’s growth strategy, export road map, and concerns on raw material prices, among others, in an exclusive interview. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the tyre market evolve with the riding demand in ICE (internal combustion engine) and electric vehicles (EVs), and increasing replacement demand?

MRF has been growing in double digits quarter-on-quarter. That is how we have become the 11th