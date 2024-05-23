Business Standard
Eyeing expansion in south and west markets: Puravankara CEO Kapoor

Kapoor discussed the factors driving revenue growth, strategy to strengthen the Southern market, project pipeline, and investment targets

Premium

Aneeka Chatterjee
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based Puravankara reported a consolidated loss of Rs 7 crore for the fourth quarter FY24. Abhishek Kapoor, group chief executive officer, in an interview on the phone with Aneeka Chatterjee, discusses the factors driving revenue growth and a strategy to strengthen the southern market. Edited excerpts:

 
Which segments will drive growth in the next two-three quarters?

We will drive growth under Puravankara, Provident, and Purva Land (three brands). As of today, without any addition to acquisition (Rs 300 crore of land advances), we will launch about 14 million square feet in a year. We may be able to add some more
First Published: May 23 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

