Fairfax not to bring down CSB Bank stake in 5 years: MD & CEO Pralay Mondal

Private sector lender CSB Bank plans to become a mid-sized new age bank by 2030, its managing director and chief executive officer Pralay Mondal said. In a telephonic interview with Shine Jacob he discussed the bank's roadmap, reducing the share of gold loans, and the recent Fairfax stake sale. Edited excerpts: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) came out with a notification flagging irregular practices in gold loans and asked lenders to take remedial measures in a time-bound manner. What will be the impact of this on your loan growth in this segment? Almost 45-50 per cent of our portfolio has been in gold. We have been