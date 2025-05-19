Fireside bets on Gen Z, ageing millennials and AI wellness: Vinay Singh

With over ₹3,000 crore under management and a portfolio of 53 brands, Fireside Ventures has emerged as a leading early-stage investor in India’s consumer space, backing names like The Sleep Company, Slurrp Farm and NatHabit. Now, the firm is turning its attention to emerging white spaces shaped by shifting consumer behaviour.

In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Vinay Singh, Co-founder and Partner, discusses how ageing millennials and Gen Z are driving demand in areas such as preventive healthcare, AI-powered wellness, impulse-led food and lab-grade beauty. He also explores trends in fashion, home and Q-commerce, and where Fireside is placing