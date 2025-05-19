Monday, May 19, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fireside bets on Gen Z, ageing millennials and AI wellness: Vinay Singh

Fireside bets on Gen Z, ageing millennials and AI wellness: Vinay Singh

With ₹3,000 crore under management, Fireside Ventures sees emerging consumer cohorts and tech-driven wellness as key to India's evolving consumer brand landscape

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

With over ₹3,000 crore under management and a portfolio of 53 brands, Fireside Ventures has emerged as a leading early-stage investor in India’s consumer space, backing names like The Sleep Company, Slurrp Farm and NatHabit. Now, the firm is turning its attention to emerging white spaces shaped by shifting consumer behaviour.
 
In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Vinay Singh, Co-founder and Partner, discusses how ageing millennials and Gen Z are driving demand in areas such as preventive healthcare, AI-powered wellness, impulse-led food and lab-grade beauty. He also explores trends in fashion, home and Q-commerce, and where Fireside is placing
