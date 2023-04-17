Fixed wireless access a key money-spinner for telcos post 5G: Ericsson exec

Ericsson estimates FWA connections will generate $67 billion in revenues, and grow three times by 2028, up from the 100 million connections globally in 2022, John Yazlle, Head of Fixed Wireless Access, Ericsson tells Subhayan Chakraborty in an interview. Given that 80 per cent of these would be 5G and fixed broadband penetration in India remains very low, the country is staring at massive potential, he says. Edited excerpts:
How do operators grow their average revenue per user with FWA?
We see FWA as a key 5G monetisation opportunity. Last year we estimated that there were about 100 million connections globally. These are expected to grow three times to 300 million connections by 2028 and generate $67 billion in revenue for operators.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or