Focus should be on smart talent, not labour arbitrage: Ronnie Screwvala

Amid debate over a 90-hour work week, serial investor and upGrad Chairperson RONNIE SCREWVALA argues that both companies and countries are now seeking the brightest minds, rather than simply relying on labour arbitrage. Screwvala, who was in Davos last week for the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, tells Peerzada Abrar in an online interview that India has a huge opportunity to position itself as one of the world’s most innovative nations by focusing on developing its talent pool in areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies. Edited excerpts:

What are the key takeaways from the WEF?

Five years ago,