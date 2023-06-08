close

We have $2.5 billion of uninvested dry powder: Peak XV Partners MD

It is a rebrand - Sequoia India and Southeast Asia is now Peak XV Partners. We are very bullish on India and Southeast Asia as a market and we are going to only double down

BS Reporter
Shailendra Singh, MD, Peak XV Partners
Shailendra Singh, MD, Peak XV Partners

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 9:25 PM IST
The Indian startup ecosystem went into a tizzy as one of its most well-known venture capital firm,  Sequoia Capital, announced splitting itself into three entities. As a result, the India and Southeast Asia business of the firm has been rebranded as Peak XV Partners. After the sudden rebranding, Shailendra Singh, MD, Peak XV Partners, answered some questions posed by Business Standard in an e-mail interview. Edited excerpts:
Why is Sequoia pulling out of India at a time when the startup ecosystem in the country is growing? It does not look like just a branding exercise….
As part of the $2.85-billion funds raised for India and Southeast Asia in 2022, we have $2 .5 billion of uninvested dry powder. So all the capital raised for India and Southeast Asia as well as our portfolio of 400 plus companies remains.
Topics : Sequoia Capital Startup Companies

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 9:25 PM IST

We have $2.5 billion of uninvested dry powder: Peak XV Partners MD

