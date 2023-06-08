We have $2.5 billion of uninvested dry powder: Peak XV Partners MD

The Indian startup ecosystem went into a tizzy as one of its most well-known venture capital firm, Sequoia Capital, announced splitting itself into three entities. As a result, the India and Southeast Asia business of the firm has been rebranded as Peak XV Partners. After the sudden rebranding, Shailendra Singh, MD, Peak XV Partners, answered some questions posed by Business Standard in an e-mail interview. Edited excerpts:
Why is Sequoia pulling out of India at a time when the startup ecosystem in the country is growing? It does not look like just a branding exercise….
As part of the $2.85-billion funds raised for India and Southeast Asia in 2022, we have $2 .5 billion of uninvested dry powder. So all the capital raised for India and Southeast Asia as well as our portfolio of 400 plus companies remains.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or