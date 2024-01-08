Global investors meet: Godrej Consumer to invest Rs 500 cr in Tamil Nadu

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) has announced fresh investments in Tamil Nadu as part of the Global Investors Meet in the state. The company’s managing director and chief executive officer Sudhir Sitapati talks to Shine Jacob on Tamil Nadu investments, acquisition plans in hair colour space, synergy post the acquisition of the consumer products business of Raymond Consumer Care (RCCL), among others.

After so many years, you are coming out with a capital expenditure plan for investments in Tamil Nadu and Gwalior. Can you throw some light on it?

We are roughly investing Rs 500 crore each in Tamil Nadu and