Global investors willing to pay premium for India story: Manraj S Sekhon

The global investors recognise the reforms brought about by emerging economies, including India, and as and when the US Federal Reserve eases interest rates, they will start looking at emerging markets (EMs) more constructively, says Manraj S Sekhon, chief investment officer, Templeton Global Investments. In an in-person interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, Sekhon says India’s low-correlation with other key markets makes it an ideal bet for diversification. Edited excerpts:

The most pertinent question is whether the US will make a soft landing this year. In case it fails to do so, how do you expect the global markets to