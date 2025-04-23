Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 10:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Have over 200 customers from India live on our public Cloud: Simon Davies

Have over 200 customers from India live on our public Cloud: Simon Davies

First, AI is real-we have more than 34,000 customers globally leveraging AI capabilities and embedded features, says Davies

Simon Davies, president, SAP Asia Pacific
Premium

Simon Davies, president, SAP Asia Pacific

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

German technology major SAP yet again showcased that in an uncertain macro environment, businesses will rely on technology. The firm’s Q1 2025 revenue grew 11 per cent in constant currency and operating profit was up 58 per cent, giving it confidence of a double-digit growth. SAP also called out India as one of the regions with ‘outstanding’ performance in Cloud adoption. Simon Davies, president, SAP Asia Pacific, in an interview with Shivani Shinde, on the sidelines of SAP NOW AI Tour, talks about his priorities for the region. Edited excerpts:
 
You completed about 10 weeks in this role and your
Topics : Technology SAP SAP Labs India artifical intelligence

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon