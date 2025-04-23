Have over 200 customers from India live on our public Cloud: Simon Davies

German technology major SAP yet again showcased that in an uncertain macro environment, businesses will rely on technology. The firm’s Q1 2025 revenue grew 11 per cent in constant currency and operating profit was up 58 per cent, giving it confidence of a double-digit growth. SAP also called out India as one of the regions with ‘outstanding’ performance in Cloud adoption. Simon Davies, president, SAP Asia Pacific, in an interview with Shivani Shinde, on the sidelines of SAP NOW AI Tour, talks about his priorities for the region. Edited excerpts:

You completed about 10 weeks in this role and your