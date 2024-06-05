Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Heart of our software engineering for the world sits in India: Logitech CEO

She talks about making Logitech the most loved brand and growing the India market

Hanneke Faber, global chief executive officer of computer parts maker Logitech
Premium

Hanneke Faber, global chief executive officer of computer parts maker Logitech

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 8:49 PM IST
It has been just six months since Hanneke Faber took over the role of global chief executive officer of computer parts maker Logitech, and the firm’s Q4 results have already surprised the street. India is not a new market for Faber, who has worked with firms such as Unilever and Procter and Gamble, and has been part of brand-building efforts for products like Horlicks, Broke Bond and others in the country. In an interview with Shivani Shinde in Mumbai, Faber talks about making Logitech the most loved brand in India and rest of the world. Edited excerpts…

It has been six
Topics : Logitech software Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon