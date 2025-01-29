High yield comes with high risk in the long run, says Pralay Mondal

PRALAY MONDAL, managing director and chief executive officer of CSB Bank, explains the reasons behind flat profit growth in the third quarter (Q3) and margin compression in a telephonic interaction with Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts:

CSB Bank’s Q3 net profit was flat year-on-year at Rs 152 crore, mainly due to a sharp rise in interest expenses. What was the reason for such an increase?

Our quarter-on-quarter profit has been quite good. And if you look at operating profit, it has also grown.

Our interest cost has gone up for two or three reasons. One is the tight liquidity in the