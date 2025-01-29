Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 08:41 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / High yield comes with high risk in the long run, says Pralay Mondal

High yield comes with high risk in the long run, says Pralay Mondal

He explains the reasons behind flat profit growth in the third quarter (Q3) and margin compression

Pralay Mondal, MD & CEO, CSB Bank
Premium

Pralay Mondal, MD & CEO, CSB Bank

Manojit Saha
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PRALAY MONDAL, managing director and chief executive officer of CSB Bank, explains the reasons behind flat profit growth in the third quarter (Q3) and margin compression in a telephonic interaction with Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts:
 
CSB Bank’s Q3 net profit was flat year-on-year at Rs 152 crore, mainly due to a sharp rise in interest expenses. What was the reason for such an increase? 
Our quarter-on-quarter profit has been quite good. And if you look at operating profit, it has also grown.
 
Our interest cost has gone up for two or three reasons. One is the tight liquidity in the
Topics : CSB Bank gold loan Q3 results

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon