Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

Himadri in five years will be a totally different company: CEO Choudhary

Speciality chemicals chemical is diversifying to take manufacture a key component of electric vehicle batteries, he says

Anurag Choudhary, chairman and managing director and chief executive officer, Himadri Speciality Chemical
Premium

Anurag Choudhary, chairman and managing director and chief executive officer, Himadri Speciality Chemical

Ishita Ayan Dutt
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Himadri Speciality Chemical has announced India’s first commercial plant, in Odisha, for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material, a key component of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, as it bets on the mobility sector. ANURAG CHOUDHARY, chairman & managing director and chief executive officer of Himadri Speciality Chemical, spoke to Ishita Ayan Dutt about how the diversification would change the company and help its top line. Edited excerpts from an interview in Kolkata.


Why did you go with LFP as cathode material?

India is a tropical country with high temperatures, so LFP is the best chemistry in terms of safety. In the case of NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt), if the temperature is high, cobalt oxide comes out, which is toxic. And there may be

Also Read

Himadri Speciality to invest Rs 4,800 cr to make Li-ion battery components

NCLT approves Himadri, Dalmia Group's joint resolution plan of Birla Tyres

Himadri Speciality Chemical reports 5.1% revenue decline in Q2FY24

Himadri Chemical to invest Rs 4,800 cr in Li-ion battery component facility

This specialty chemicals stock zoomed 48% in a month; here's why

FAME subsidy needed for 3-5 years: Kinetic Green founder and CEO

Economics before politics good for the industry, says Ficci president

Responsible by design cornerstone of AI-first strategy: Balakrishna D R

Our successful listing gives justice to RE growth in India: IREDA CMD

India incredibly important, one of our top markets today: Skechers CFO

Topics : Himadri Speciality Chemical industry commercial vehicle

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon