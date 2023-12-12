Himadri in five years will be a totally different company: CEO Choudhary

Himadri Speciality Chemical has announced India’s first commercial plant, in Odisha, for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material, a key component of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, as it bets on the mobility sector. ANURAG CHOUDHARY, chairman & managing director and chief executive officer of Himadri Speciality Chemical, spoke to Ishita Ayan Dutt about how the diversification would change the company and help its top line. Edited excerpts from an interview in Kolkata.

Why did you go with LFP as cathode material?

India is a tropical country with high temperatures, so LFP is the best chemistry in terms of safety. In the case of NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt), if the temperature is high, cobalt oxide comes out, which is toxic. And there may be