We plan to invest up to ₹8,000 crore in FY26 in India: Satish Pai

Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, posted a 66.4 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,283 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, buoyed by easing input costs and strong performance in its India operations. In an interview with Roshni Shekhar and Dev Chatterjee, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries , discusses the company’s capex plans and the status of the Novelis IPO.