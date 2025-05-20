We plan to invest up to ₹8,000 crore in FY26 in India: Satish Pai

Satish Pai, discusses the company’s capex plans and the status of the Novelis IPO. Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, posted a 66.4 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,283 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, buoyed by easing input costs and strong performance in its India operations. In an interview with Roshni Shekhar and Dev Chatterjee, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries , discusses the company’s capex plans and the status of the Novelis IPO.

Hindalco ended the March quarter with better-than-expected results. What drove the company’s profitability?

Our strong upstream business remains a key contributor, but the diversified product mix is