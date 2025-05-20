Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / We plan to invest up to ₹8,000 crore in FY26 in India: Satish Pai

We plan to invest up to ₹8,000 crore in FY26 in India: Satish Pai

Hindalco MD Satish Pai discusses India and global capex, demand drivers, US tariffs and the Novelis IPO following strong Q4FY25 results and rising market demand

Hindalco MD Satish Pai
Premium

Hindalco MD Satish Pai

Roshni ShekharDev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, posted a 66.4 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,283 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, buoyed by easing input costs and strong performance in its India operations. In an interview with Roshni Shekhar and Dev Chatterjee, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries, Satish Pai, discusses the company’s capex plans and the status of the Novelis IPO.
 
Hindalco ended the March quarter with better-than-expected results. What drove the company’s profitability?
 
Our strong upstream business remains a key contributor, but the diversified product mix is
Topics : Hindalco Industries Hindalco Hindalco AGM

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon