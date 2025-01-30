Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / HVDC a $30 bn market but India barely in the game: Sterlite Power MD

HVDC a $30 bn market but India barely in the game: Sterlite Power MD

Renewable energy is now the cheapest power source. Companies primarily buy it for cost savings, with environmental benefits as a bonus

PRATIK AGARWAL, MD, Sterlite Power
Premium

PRATIK AGARWAL, MD, Sterlite Power

S Dinakar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 11:34 PM IST
Pratik Agarwal is the managing director of Sterlite Power, a leading power transmission infrastructure company and producer of cables, the weakest link in India’s journey to Net Zero. He is also the chairman of Serentica Renewables, a developer of renewable projects, focusing on providing power to businesses. Of the Rs 3,000 crores of the privately held Sterlite’s revenues, 40 percent comes from exports, with more than half from the Europe and the US. Sterlite Power wants to double revenues to Rs 10,000 crores in the next three years focusing on both Indian and export markets, Agarwal told Business Standard in
Topics : renewable energy Donald Trump electricity

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon