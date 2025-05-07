I am a little more bullish this year than last year: Sudhir Sitapati

Godrej Consumer Products expects recovery in urban demand in 12-18 months. Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and chief executive officer, tells Sharleen D’Souza that its recovery in the volumes of soaps will happen soon. Edited excerpts:

When do you expect urban demand to recover?

I’m hoping it will recover in 12 to 18 months. The factors in recovery are there. I would say I am a little bit more bullish this year than I was last year.

What is your distribution reach and where do you aim for it to be in FY26?

Our distribution is roughly a little less than