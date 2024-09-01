Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / IGL aims to be a leader in LNG, with 100 stations by FY30: MD Chatiwal

IGL aims to be a leader in LNG, with 100 stations by FY30: MD Chatiwal

Chatiwal talks about strengthening efforts to establish CNG to LNG conversion plants for servicing difficult terrains

Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, Managing Director, Indraprastha Gas Limited
Premium

Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, Managing Director, Indraprastha Gas Limited

Subhayan ChakrabortyShreya Jai New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 5:29 PM IST
State-run Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is ramping up its liquefied natural gas (LNG) play, setting up 100 LNG stations by FY30 and strengthening efforts to establish CNG to LNG conversion plants for servicing difficult terrains, Managing Director Kamal Kishore Chatiwal tells Subhayan Chakraborty and Shreya Jai in an interview at their Delhi headquarters.

The national capital's sole city gas distributor (CGD) is also planning to establish one of the first at-scale commercial biomethane production facilities by a CGD player at its upcoming compressed biogas (CBG) projects in Delhi, with Chatiwal arguing that 30 per cent of national imports

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon