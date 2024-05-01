In 3 years, we want to touch 1 million outlets directly: Adani Wilmar CMD

Adani Wilmar expects margins to improve as prices of commodities stabilise. After the company’s March-quarter results, Angshu Mallick, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), and Shrikant Kanhere, chief financial officer (CFO), spoke with Sharleen D’Souza in an online interview. Edited excerpts:

Will retail penetration be the driving force for volume growth in the edible oil business?

Mallick: We are in the staples business which is everybody's need. They either buy loose or packed, but they need staples. Now, distribution is the key to success for any staples company. Consumers today are busy and don't wait for a brand