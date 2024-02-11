Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

In next 4-5 years, we aim capex of Rs 1,500 cr: Biocon's Siddharth Mittal

Siddharth Mittal outlines the growth strategies and challenges ahead

Siddharth Mittal, CEO & MD, Biocon
Premium

Siddharth Mittal, CEO & MD, Biocon

Sohini DasAneeka Chatterjee
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 6:40 PM IST
Biocon is preparing to make the most of the peptides opportunity as these drugs start to go off patents globally. They have already filed for approvals in several countries, and are vertically integrated to make these peptides, which are used to treat diabetes and obesity. Speaking to Sohini Das and Aneeka Chatterjee over a video interview, Biocon’s chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Siddharth Mittal outlines the growth strategies and challenges ahead. Edited excerpts: 


Has the recovery been slower in the generics business than expected?

It has been quite good on the formulations side where we have

Also Read

Biocon considers selling generic API biz; turn into biosimilar major

Biocon Biologics partners with Sandoz Australia to sell cancer drugs

Biocon slips 4% after USFDA asks for corrective measures at Malaysian unit

Investing half a billion dollar in our generics business: Biocon MD & CEO

Biocon Biologics appoints Kedar Upadhye as new chief financial officer

No supply chain concerns, 40% biz expected from domestic market: GFL CEO

Dhamra LNG terminal expansion on the anvil, says Adani Total CEO

Festival demand didn't meet expectations: Honasa Consumer CEO Varun Alagh

Will launch bids for monetising 725,000 carbon credits soon: EESL CEO

Future India expansion will have Tier-II, -III focus: Verma and Wang

Topics : Biocon CEOs Health sector Indian companies Biocon USFDA approval

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon