In next 4-5 years, we aim capex of Rs 1,500 cr: Biocon's Siddharth Mittal

Biocon is preparing to make the most of the peptides opportunity as these drugs start to go off patents globally. They have already filed for approvals in several countries, and are vertically integrated to make these peptides, which are used to treat diabetes and obesity. Speaking to Sohini Das and Aneeka Chatterjee over a video interview, Biocon’s chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Siddharth Mittal outlines the growth strategies and challenges ahead. Edited excerpts:

Has the recovery been slower in the generics business than expected?

It has been quite good on the formulations side where we have