Index providers seeing healthy competition, innovation: Asia Index MD & CEO

Underpinning the sharp growth in the passive fund industry are index providers. Asia Index — which recently parted ways with equal joint venture (JV) partner S&P Dow Jones Indices (DJI) — is trying to leverage its parent BSE to boost its presence. ASHUTOSH SINGH, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) at Asia Index, in an interview with Samie Modak in Mumbai, talks about the various industry trends and measures taken to arrest the market-share decline. Edited excerpts:

How is the landscape for the ‘index provider’ business evolving in India?

Until 2015, index providers were mostly developing indices that