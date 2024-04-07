India a significant player in shaping global 6G standards: Ericsson exec

Sibel Tombaz, Head of Product Line 5G RAN, Ericsson, tells Subhayan Chakraborty in New Delhi that the first 6G systems are expected to go live around 2030. Tombaz says Ericsson is focused on all three areas of the Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) and bats for dynamic spectrum sharing. She adds that fixed wireless access is paving the way for new revenue streams and monetisation in 5G for communication service partners in India. Edited excerpts.

How fast is 6G research accelerating globally in India?

We are still in the early stages of 5G and the new use cases on 5G