Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / India among top 5 growth markets for IHG: Haitham Mattar, Sudeep Jain

India among top 5 growth markets for IHG: Haitham Mattar, Sudeep Jain

Currently, IHG has 46 hotels in India and 58 are in the pipeline. Globally, it has over 6,300 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 2,000 are in the development pipeline

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director of India, Middle East and Africa at IHG Hotels and Resorts Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IGH Hotels and Resorts
Premium

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director of India, Middle East and Africa at IHG Hotels and Resorts Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IGH Hotels and Resorts

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) plans to double its portfolio in India due to increased demand and government support. Haitham Mattar, managing director of India, Middle East and Africa, and Sudeep Jain, managing director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels and Resorts, in an in-person interview with Roshni Shekhar in Mumbai shed light on their growth plan in India and expansion of the group’s revenue stream. Currently, IHG has 46 hotels in India and 58 are in the pipeline. Globally, it has over 6,300 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 2,000 are in the development pipeline. Edited excerpts:
 
Q:
Topics : InterContinental Hotels Group Indian companies

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon