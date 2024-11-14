India among top 5 growth markets for IHG: Haitham Mattar, Sudeep Jain

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) plans to double its portfolio in India due to increased demand and government support. Haitham Mattar, managing director of India, Middle East and Africa, and Sudeep Jain, managing director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels and Resorts, in an in-person interview with Roshni Shekhar in Mumbai shed light on their growth plan in India and expansion of the group’s revenue stream. Currently, IHG has 46 hotels in India and 58 are in the pipeline. Globally, it has over 6,300 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 2,000 are in the development pipeline. Edited excerpts:

Q: