India could soon be our next launch pad, says Irish Distillers CEO

With more than 360,000 cases of Irish whisky consumed in India in 2022, the country’s alco-bev market is witnessing a sea change. Nodjame Cecile Fouad, Chairman and CEO, Irish Distillers, the maker of Jameson whisky, in an email interaction, tells Akshara Srivastava about the opportunities in India and the brand’s expansion plans. Edited excerpts:

What is the kind of future you see for Irish whisky in India?

India is a strategic market for Irish Distillers. Globally, Jameson is the number one Irish whisky brand, as well as the most-awarded Irish whisky. Witnessing a quadrupling in business over the past two years alone,