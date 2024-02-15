Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India could soon be our next launch pad, says Irish Distillers CEO

Nodjame Cecile Fouad tells about the opportunities in India and the brand's expansion plans

Nodjame Cecile Fouad, Chairman and CEO, Irish Distillers
Premium

Nodjame Cecile Fouad, Chairman and CEO, Irish Distillers

Akshara Srivastava
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With more than 360,000 cases of Irish whisky consumed in India in 2022, the country’s alco-bev market is witnessing a sea change. Nodjame Cecile Fouad, Chairman and CEO, Irish Distillers, the maker of Jameson whisky, in an email interaction, tells Akshara Srivastava about the opportunities in India and the brand’s expansion plans. Edited excerpts:

What is the kind of future you see for Irish whisky in India?

India is a strategic market for Irish Distillers. Globally, Jameson is the number one Irish whisky brand, as well as the most-awarded Irish whisky. Witnessing a quadrupling in business over the past two years alone,

Also Read

Demand for Indian single malt catching up with rivals from Scotland

India's Indri whisky awarded world's best single malt; all you need to know

Raising the bar: How Indian whisky brands are making a splash in West

Desi single malts raise the bar, pour stiff challenge to foreign peers

Indian alcohol cos seek elimination of 'non-tariff barriers' in EU markets

Premium and luxury segments becoming more prominent in India: Titan CFO

Domestic, rural consumers also driving power demand: Tata Power CEO

Banks are catching up with fintech companies: BlackSoil co-founder

In next 4-5 years, we aim capex of Rs 1,500 cr: Biocon's Siddharth Mittal

No supply chain concerns, 40% biz expected from domestic market: GFL CEO

Topics : Indian companies New Irish PM Whisky Allied Blenders & Distillers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon