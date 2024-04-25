Business Standard
India in a privileged position, poised for growth over 20 years: Niren Shah

In India, the company has 27 active investments including in Swiggy, NSE India, Duroflex, Finova Capital, Kishlay Foods, Mintifi, Quikr among others

NIREN SHAH, managing director and head of Norwest India
Niren Shah, managing director and head of Norwest India

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

Norwest Venture Partners, a global venture capital and growth equity investment firm, closed its $3 billion fund on Thursday. The firm will deploy the fund across three markets: US, India, and Israel. With the new fund closure, the firm’s total capital under management rose to $15.5 billion. The new fund would enable the Norwest team to continue partnering entrepreneurs in India and building the next generation of companies. In India, the company has 27 active investments, including Swiggy, NSE India, Duroflex, Finova Capital, Kishlay Foods, Mintifi, and Quikr, among others. Of these, 20 are profitable companies. In a video interview,
First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

