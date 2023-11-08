Sensex (0.05%)
India among top 10 markets for us, not in top 5 yet, says Sennheiser

"Given the strategic targets of India's growth, gross domestic product, and other numbers, I think this is a very safe bet to be investing in India now on the ground with our company"

Andreas Sennheiser, CEO of the over 80 year old audio company, Sennheiser
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
India is among the top 10 markets for Sennheiser. In an exclusive interview, ANDREAS SENNHEISER, chief executive officer of the over 80-year-old audio company Sennheiser, tells Sharleen D’Souza in Mumbai about how demand has changed after the pandemic and sees strong growth potential for the German audio equipment manufacturer in India. Edited excerpts:

How important is the Indian market for Sennheiser?
 
The Indian market is very important for multiple reasons. For Sennheiser, one reason is that it is one of the fastest developing and growing economies that I see. Given the strategic targets of India’s growth, gross domestic product, and other numbers, I think this is a very safe bet to be investing in India now on the ground with our

Sennheiser Audio companions Indian market

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

